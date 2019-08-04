Manchester City beat Liverpool to win Community Shield as Wijnaldum misses penalty

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Himachal Pradesh: Hotel association announces 50% discount after monsoon fury

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

HomeSports

Sports

Manchester City beat Liverpool to win Community Shield as Wijnaldum misses penalty

The regular 90 minutes action was tied at 1-1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 10:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manchester City 1-1 (5-4) Liverpool  

Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium. The regular 90 minutes action was tied at 1-1 and hence the match went to the penalty shootout.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match, which is played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League and FA Cup. Manchester City won both competitions in 2019. So this year the Premier League runners-up Liverpool were named as their opponent. 

Both teams came out with an aggressive mindset, looking to make early moves. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah got a chance in the eighth minute of the match to register a goal, but he missed out on the opportunity inside the penalty box.

In the 12th minute of the match, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored the goal, giving the team a 1-0 lead. After the first goal, Manchester City made more attacking moves, but they failed to latch on to the opportunity.

Salah got two more chances in the first half, but he failed to convert them into goals and the first half ended at 1-0 in favour of Manchester City.

In the first half, City's manager Pep Guardiola was shown a yellow card for arguing with the fourth official on the sidelines.

Liverpool came out with more intent in the second half as they enjoyed ball possession. Salah created the biggest chance for the Reds, but he was denied by the goalpost and the team was unable to get the equaliser.

Joel Matip finally gave Liverpool the equalising goal in the 77th minute and the scoreline was tied at 1-1.

Both teams tried hard, but no more goals were registered in the second half, and at full time the scoreline remained tied at 1-1 and the match went to the penalty shootout.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ilkay Gundogan scored for Liverpool and Manchester City to tie the scoreline at 1-1. Georginio Wijnaldum missed the penalty for Reds whereas Bernardo Silva scored for City, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Adam Lallana and Phil Foden scored their respective penalties, and the scoreline read 3-2 in favour of Manchester City with two more penalties left.

Both teams scored their next penalties and the card was taken to 4-3 in favour of City. In the end, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored to hand the team a 5-4 win in penalties. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Arjun Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's lesser known-nephew who is MD of Rs 600 crore company

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE