Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win maiden Champions League title, complete historic treble

Spanish midfielder Rodri was the hero of the Champions League final scoring the match-winning goal in the second half.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win maiden Champions League title, complete historic treble
Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win maiden Champions League title, complete historic treble | Photo: Twitter

Premier League champions Manchester City defeated Italian powerhouse Inter Milan in European club football's biggest game on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's team had already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup and have now become the Champions League winners for the first time in the club's history. 

Manchester City had started the game as favourites but were hit with injury in the first half as talismanic midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne had to leave the field due to a suspected hamstring pull. On the other hand, underdog Inter was playing in their first CL final since lifting the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Spanish midfielder Rodri was the hero of the Champions League final. In a low scoring match with few clear cut chances, Rodri converted from just outside the box in the 68th minute. The goal proved to be the winner as Inter Milan was unable to equalise despite Romelu Lukaku and Robin Gosens coming close. 

Manchester City also completed a historic treble, becoming only the second English team in history to achieve the feat of winning three major honours. They join city rivals Manchester United in the exquisite club. United had achieved the historic treble in 1999 under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.