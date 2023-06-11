Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win maiden Champions League title, complete historic treble | Photo: Twitter

Premier League champions Manchester City defeated Italian powerhouse Inter Milan in European club football's biggest game on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's team had already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup and have now become the Champions League winners for the first time in the club's history.

Manchester City had started the game as favourites but were hit with injury in the first half as talismanic midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne had to leave the field due to a suspected hamstring pull. On the other hand, underdog Inter was playing in their first CL final since lifting the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Spanish midfielder Rodri was the hero of the Champions League final. In a low scoring match with few clear cut chances, Rodri converted from just outside the box in the 68th minute. The goal proved to be the winner as Inter Milan was unable to equalise despite Romelu Lukaku and Robin Gosens coming close.

Manchester City also completed a historic treble, becoming only the second English team in history to achieve the feat of winning three major honours. They join city rivals Manchester United in the exquisite club. United had achieved the historic treble in 1999 under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.