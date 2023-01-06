Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to close gap at top of Premier League

Chelsea now have just one win in their past eight league games

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal to five points with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Thursday, courtesy to Pep Guardiola's double substitution at Stamford Bridge.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish came on in the 60th minute and collaborated for the game's lone goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a superbly weighted cross from his teammate.

City only came to life in the second half after a rather lethargic first half, maybe due to Guardiola's perplexing team decision, which saw a number of players used in unorthodox roles.

Guardiola, who is known for overthinking at times, admitted after the game that he made a mistake. That's why, at halfway, he took off two full backs — Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker — and reinstated Rodri to center midfield, with the Spaniard also covering central defense in a hybrid role.

Suddenly, City was all over Chelsea and creating chances, even if top scorer Erling Haaland was largely kept quiet and Kevin De Bruyne shone only fleetingly.

“In the second half, it was miles better in all departments,” said Guardiola, who reserved special praise for halftime sub, the 18-year-old Rico Lewis, because he “changed the game.”

Guardiola's second double change resulted in the goal, but it may have been prevented had Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga reached out to block Grealish's low cross from the left rather than pulling away his arm.

Chelsea lost forwards Raheem Sterling, who joined from City in the offseason, and Christian Pulisic to injuries in the first half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on for Sterling in the fifth minute and was substituted in the 68th.

Another of the substitutes, Carney Chukwuemeka, struck a shot against the post at the end of the first half.

Chelsea stayed in 10th place, 19 points off the leaders. Graham Potter’s team is as close to the relegation zone as the top four.

(With inputs from Agencies)

