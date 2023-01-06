Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to close gap at top of Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City beat injury-hit Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to close gap at top of Premier League
Chelsea now have just one win in their past eight league games

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal to five points with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Thursday, courtesy to Pep Guardiola's double substitution at Stamford Bridge.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish came on in the 60th minute and collaborated for the game's lone goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a superbly weighted cross from his teammate.

City only came to life in the second half after a rather lethargic first half, maybe due to Guardiola's perplexing team decision, which saw a number of players used in unorthodox roles.

Guardiola, who is known for overthinking at times, admitted after the game that he made a mistake. That's why, at halfway, he took off two full backs — Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker — and reinstated Rodri to center midfield, with the Spaniard also covering central defense in a hybrid role.

Suddenly, City was all over Chelsea and creating chances, even if top scorer Erling Haaland was largely kept quiet and Kevin De Bruyne shone only fleetingly.

“In the second half, it was miles better in all departments,” said Guardiola, who reserved special praise for halftime sub, the 18-year-old Rico Lewis, because he “changed the game.”

Guardiola's second double change resulted in the goal, but it may have been prevented had Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga reached out to block Grealish's low cross from the left rather than pulling away his arm.

Chelsea lost forwards Raheem Sterling, who joined from City in the offseason, and Christian Pulisic to injuries in the first half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on for Sterling in the fifth minute and was substituted in the 68th.

Another of the substitutes, Carney Chukwuemeka, struck a shot against the post at the end of the first half.

Chelsea stayed in 10th place, 19 points off the leaders. Graham Potter’s team is as close to the relegation zone as the top four.

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ| IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka levels series 1-1 with 16-run win; Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav fifties in vain

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.