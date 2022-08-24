Search icon
MANC vs BAR probable XI: Fantasy tips for club friendly match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona

Know all the fantasy tips for the upcoming club-friendly match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

FC Barcelona vs Manchester City

The Blaugrana welcome Manchester City to the Spotify Camp Nou for a very special charity match to raise funds for ALS research, and Xavi Hernández has called up his 27 players for Wednesday’s game.

A friendly after the competitive start of the season is a little odd, but it’s a good opportunity for Xavi to rotate his squad and take a look at different players and lineups. The coach will get to give Jules Koundé several important minutes as the French center-back waits for his registration, hopefully, to get him ready for his official debut at the weekend.

Promoted by former Barça player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, the match is to raise the highest amount of aid to fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Unzue was diagnosed with ALS over two years ago. 

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2016 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Manchester City. Barcelona were outplayed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Probable XI prediction– Manchester City vs FC Barcelona

Manchester City probable XI: Stefan Ortega; Sergio Gomez, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis; Cole Palmer, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez

FC Barcelona probable XI: Inaki Pena; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jules Kounde, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Franck Kessie; Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Martin Braithwaite

Pep Guardiola and Xavi are no strangers to each other and will need to spring a few surprises to pull off a victory in this fixture. Manchester City are in better shape as a unit and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

 

 

