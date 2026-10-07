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'Manager broke his word': Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on Jorge Jesus row, hints at future amid retirement talk

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his reported argument with Jorge Jesus, claiming the manager “broke his word”. The Portuguese veteran also addressed questions over his future as retirement speculation continues to surround the Al-Nassr star.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

'Manager broke his word': Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on Jorge Jesus row, hints at future amid retirement talk
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Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his silence about leaving Portugal's training camp unexpectedly. He stressed he’s still committed to playing for the national team. Ronaldo, now 41, didn’t hold back—he called out coach Jorge Jesus for breaking promises, not just once but twice. Ronaldo explained he walked out to avoid waiting for even more letdowns.

There’s clear tension between Ronaldo and the team manager, Jorge Jesus. Their issues started during the UEFA Nations League match against Norway. Ronaldo was told to warm up, but he never got to play. Afterward, he just sat on the bench, visibly frustrated. Jesus said it was a strategic decision, but it only made the situation worse.

These two have history—they worked together before at Saudi club Al Nassr, where Jesus managed Ronaldo’s trophy-winning squad.

Ronaldo explained his side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post. “Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes pass and was not called on,” he wrote. “The manager broke the promise he had made to me.”

He and Jorge Jesus later met with Simao Coutinho, Al Nassr’s sporting director. According to Ronaldo, they agreed Jorge Jesus would clear the air publicly. That didn’t happen.

Ronaldo made it clear he hadn’t demanded an apology from Jesus, but felt the coach’s public statements didn’t reflect what was actually said in their meeting. “It was the second time they had broken a promise they made to me,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for another broken promise in the future.”

Jorge Jesus denies any agreement ever took place though and he left open the possibility of Ronaldo returning to the team.

Despite everything, Ronaldo isn’t closing the door on Portugal. He emphasized he’s fit, scoring goals at his club, and will be ready for the national team once any suspension is lifted. “As I have been until today, I will remain available to compete and win for my national team,” he said. He apologized for leaving camp and said he’d accept whatever punishment the Portuguese Football Federation decides.

Ronaldo also addressed talk about a possible farewell match. As Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, there’s been a lot of chatter about giving him a proper send-off. But Ronaldo shut down the speculation, saying his focus stays on competing for Portugal, not on a farewell celebration.

Also read| Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet Kaur rift rumours; Check her viral Instagram story

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