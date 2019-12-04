Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Manchester United lock horns with Spurs in the Premier League on Thursday at Old Trafford.

The hosts will be looking for a better result after their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. United's form against London sides in the PL have been pretty decent with former coach Jose Mourinho making a comeback makes the event even more special.

Spurs, on the other hand, are on a roll right now ever since Jose's arrival at the club and will definitely be looking for a win on away turf.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Spurs

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Spurs Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League match will be played on December 5, 2019, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England.

What time does the Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Spurs match will begin at 01:00 AM IST on Wednesday(Midnight).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Spurs live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Spurs live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Spurs live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Manchester United vs Spurs: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford;

Spurs: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane