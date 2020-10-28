Man Utd vs RB Leipzig UCL: Live streaming, teams, MUN v LEP Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

MUN vs LEP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, LEP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Head to Head.

Man Utd faces RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League tonight in match-day two.

While Ole's men will be looking to secure their first win in this year's UCL tonight, Leipzig's confident buildup play might prove to be dangerous on the counter as well.

When and where to watch Man Utd vs RB Leipzig

Where and when is the Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.



Man Utd vs RB Leipzig: Predicted Starting XIs

Man Utd: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Tyler Adams, Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yusuf Poulsen





DREAM11: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Halstenberg, Maguire, Upamecao, Upamecano; Angeliño, Fernandes, Sabitzer; Rashford(C), Poulsen(vc), Martial