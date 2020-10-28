Man Utd vs RB Leipzig UCL: Live streaming, teams, MUN v LEP Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

Asian Games 2023: India win gold with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in men's squash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Teams who never beat India in ODI World Cup

Indian Captains in ODI World Cups

Celebs who died of cardiac arrest

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2: Richa, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj’s film remains steady, earns Rs 7.81 crore

HomeSports

Sports

Man Utd vs RB Leipzig UCL: Live streaming, teams, MUN v LEP Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

MUN vs LEP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, LEP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 02:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Man Utd faces RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League tonight in match-day two.

While Ole's men will be looking to secure their first win in this year's UCL tonight, Leipzig's confident buildup play might prove to be dangerous on the counter as well.

 

When and where to watch Man Utd vs RB Leipzig

Where and when is the Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Old Trafford.

 

What time does the Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

 

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Man Utd vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.
 

Man Utd vs RB Leipzig: Predicted Starting XIs 

Man Utd: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Tyler Adams, Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yusuf Poulsen


 

DREAM11: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Halstenberg, Maguire, Upamecao, Upamecano; Angeliño, Fernandes, Sabitzer; Rashford(C), Poulsen(vc), Martial

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter of richest Indian scientist, who is director of Rs 1 lakh crore firm; her net worth is...

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days, check state-wise forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE