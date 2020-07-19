Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup: Live streaming, MUN v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Man Utd faces Chelsea tonight in the FA Cup semi-final tonight.

Both teams will be eyeing for a place in the final where they will have Arsenal waiting for them.

When and where to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup match being played?

The Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be played on July 19, 2020, at Wembley Stadium.

What time does the Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup match begin?

The Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup live telecast will be available on Ten Sports and Ten HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup live streaming?

The Man Utd vs Chelsea, FA Cup live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv for premium users.

Man Utd vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Caballero Azpilicueta Rudiger Zouma Alonso Kovacic Jorginho Mount Willian Abraham Pulisic

Man Utd: Romero Williams Maguire Bailly Wan-Bissaka Matic Pogba Rashford Fernandes Greenwood Odion Ighalo

DREAM11: W Caballero; A Wan Bissaka, E Bailly, M Alonso, C Azpilicueta; N Matic, Fred, P Pogba, C Pulisic, Willian; O Ighalo