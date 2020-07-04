Search icon
Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN v BOU Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

MUN vs BOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man Utd vs Bournemouth Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Man Utd vs Bournemouth Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2020, 06:00 PM IST

Man Utd faces Bournemouth tonight in the Premier League.

The cherries will be looking to fight back and turn their fortunes after losing their previous match against Newcastle United in order to escape relegation.

 

When and where to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Where and when is the Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League match being played?

The Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played on July 4, 2020, at Old Trafford.

 

What time does the Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League match begin?

The Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League live streaming?

The Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.
 

Man Utd vs Bournemouth: Predicted Starting XIs 

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; King

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

 

DREAM11: Ramsdale; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Ake, Smith; Pogba, Fernandes, Matic; Stanislas; King, Rashford

