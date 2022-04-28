Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN vs CHE dream11, where to watch

Headlines

'He has been very...': Danish Kaneria on star player snub from India's Asia Cup squad

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Meet MBA grad, man behind NR Narayana Murthy-backed company that offers childhood nostalgia as food, beverage

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on this date

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He has been very...': Danish Kaneria on star player snub from India's Asia Cup squad

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Meet MBA grad, man behind NR Narayana Murthy-backed company that offers childhood nostalgia as food, beverage

10 superfoods for better eyesight

Most consecutive days as No.1 ODI batter

Batters with most ODI runs in 100 innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

HomeSports

Sports

Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN vs CHE dream11, where to watch

MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man United vs Chelsea, Dream11 Team Player List

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manchester United will return to action on Friday night as they welcome Chelsea to the Old Trafford Stadium in hopes of finding a way into the top four of the Premier League standings. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only man on the scoresheet as United suffered a 1-3 loss to Arsenal recently. 

That defeat proved to be a big setback as the Gunners surpass United to rise to fourth place in the league standings, while Tottenham are fifth. With Champions League qualification at stake, Friday's match against Chelsea is absolutely crucial for the Red Devils. 

While United come into this fixture on the back of two defeats against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, Chelsea also have had torrid times recently, and they won their previous Premier League game against West Ham by a slender 1-0 margin. 

READ| Chelsea vs West Ham highlights: Christian Pulisic grabs late winner to boost top-four hopes

When and where to watch Man United vs Chelsea - Premier League match

Where and when is the Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match being played?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on April 29, 2022, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

 

What time does the Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India). 

READ| WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for heart-warming gesture after losing newborn son

Where to watch Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live streaming?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

 

Man United vs Chelsea probable playing XI:

Man United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

READ| Liverpool inches closer to UEFA Champions League final after defeating Villarreal 2-0

MUN vs CHE dream11 lineup:

Edouard Mendy, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Alonso, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

BRICS Summit explained: Which countries are part of BRICS? Is Pakistan also joining the global summit?

'Since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired...': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5 ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Meet IAS officer Pallavi Mishra, left law for her dream, cleared UPSC in second attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE