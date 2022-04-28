Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN vs CHE dream11, where to watch

MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man United vs Chelsea, Dream11 Team Player List

Manchester United will return to action on Friday night as they welcome Chelsea to the Old Trafford Stadium in hopes of finding a way into the top four of the Premier League standings. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only man on the scoresheet as United suffered a 1-3 loss to Arsenal recently.

That defeat proved to be a big setback as the Gunners surpass United to rise to fourth place in the league standings, while Tottenham are fifth. With Champions League qualification at stake, Friday's match against Chelsea is absolutely crucial for the Red Devils.

While United come into this fixture on the back of two defeats against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, Chelsea also have had torrid times recently, and they won their previous Premier League game against West Ham by a slender 1-0 margin.

READ| Chelsea vs West Ham highlights: Christian Pulisic grabs late winner to boost top-four hopes

When and where to watch Man United vs Chelsea - Premier League match

Where and when is the Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match being played?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on April 29, 2022, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

READ| WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for heart-warming gesture after losing newborn son

Where to watch Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live streaming?

The Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Man United vs Chelsea probable playing XI:

Man United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

READ| Liverpool inches closer to UEFA Champions League final after defeating Villarreal 2-0

MUN vs CHE dream11 lineup:

Edouard Mendy, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Alonso, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz