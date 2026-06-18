Man detained by Mexico Police for allegedly selling FIFA World Cup accreditation

For violating the tournament's regulations, a man was detained by Mexico City Police for allegedly renting out his FIFA World Cup 2026 accreditation on social media.

A man has been arrested for allegedly renting out his official FIFA World Cup accreditation on social media. (AI-Generated)

A man has been arrested by the Mexican police for allegedly trying to rent out his accreditation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on social media. Yes, you read it right! This is unlawful as it would have provided unauthorised access to stadium areas to a non-accredited person. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested near the Azteca Stadium after he attempted to reactivate his credentials, as per Mexico's Citizen Security Secretariat.

As per authorities, a legal representative of the World Cup organisers alerted police after noticing the social media posts advertising the alleged offer. However, the fee he was seeking is still not disclosed.

For those unversed, Mexico is one of the co-hosts, along with the US and Canada, of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The capital city of Mexico will be hosting several matches of the tournament, including group stage fixtures. On Thursday IST, the city hosted the fixture between Uzbekistan and Colombia, which the latter won 3-1.

Meanwhile, the accused has been transferred to the public prosecutor's office, where further legal action will be decided.

Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

The suspect was arrested after Mexico's opener in the FIFA World Cup 2026 against South Africa, which the hosts won 2-0 on June 12. Julian Quinones gave Mexico an early lead in the 9th minute, and the host continued to dominate throughout the first half.

In the second-half, veteran striker Raul Jimenez sealed the deal for Mexico with a powerful header. The match also captivated the attention for its disciplinary drama as three red cards were shown in the game to players, namely, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, and Cesar Montes.

Mexico will next face South Korea on Thursday, June 18, starting at 6:30 AM IST. The match will be played at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan.