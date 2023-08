Man City vs Spurs Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCI vs TOT match in Premier League

MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man City vs Spurs Dream11 Team Player List, Man City Dream11 Team Player List, Spurs Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Champions League 2019, Man City vs Spurs Head to Head

MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team, Premier League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match today at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Walker, Laporte and Alderweirld

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Lucas Moura and Sterling

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Alderweirld, De Bruyne(VC), Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Anderson, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Sterling(C).

MCI vs TOT Probable Starting 11

Spurs: Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker-Peters, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

MCI vs TOT: Match Details

This is the second match-day of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The match will take at Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

