Man City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022: Live streaming, time & where to watch in India

Two of the title contenders of the Premier League come face to face tonight as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10.
With only a solitary point separating the two teams in Premier League standings, this game could have a huge say in the championship race, and determine which team wins the glory, come the end of the season.
Man City and Liverpool look like the two sides capable of lifting the Premier League and thus tonight's game becomes all the more important in the title race. Will it be Pep Guardiola's City who will reign supreme, or will it be Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool? Only time will tell.
When and what time will the Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool start?
The Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool will be played on April 10 (Sunday) at 09:00 PM IST.
Where will the Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool take place?
The Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Which channel will telecast the Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool in India?
The Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool in India?
The Premier League match between Man City vs Liverpool will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Man City vs Liverpool probable playing XI:
Man City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz