Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal: Live Streaming, MCI vs LIV dream11 and all you need to know

Man City will face off against Liverpool in FA Cup semifinal

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City will face off yet again in a matter of one week, as they take on each other in the semifinal of FA Cup 2021-22. With a place in the final at stake, which will be hosted at the historic Wembley Stadium in London, expected a monumental clash.

Manchester City and Liverpool met each other a week ago in the Premier League and they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. However, both managers are expected to make a few changes to their playing XIs from a week ago.

When and where to watch Man City vs Liverpool - FA Cup semifinal

Where and when is the Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal being played?

The Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal will be played on April 16, 2022, at the Wembley Stadium in, London, England.

What time does the Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal match begin?

The Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal live in India (TV channels)?

The Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, and other Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal live streaming?

The Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv and JioTV in India.

MCI vs LIV Dream11 lineup:

Alisson Becker(gk), Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva(vc), Jack Grealish, Roberto Firmino(c)