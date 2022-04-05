Man City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, MCI vs ATM dream11, time & where to watch

MCI vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List

UEFA Champions League returns tonight and with the quarterfinals slated to kick off we have two mouth-watering games on Tuesday with Manchester vs Atletico at the Etihad Stadium, while Benfica vs Liverpool slated to take place at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal.

Talking about the game between Man City and Atletico Madrid, two contrasting styles of football, but two equally brilliant and passionate coaches come head-to-head in the biggest club competition in the world. The stakes couldn't be any higher and expect a battle for the ages as Pep Guardiola's Man City welcomes Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid for a place in the semifinals of the Champions League.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid - Quarterfinal

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 6, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

MCI vs ATM dream11 lineup:

Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi, Rodrigo De Paul, Bernado Silva, Marcos Llorente, Kevin De Bryune, Thomas Lemar, Raheem Sterling