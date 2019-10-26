Man City vs Aston Villa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCI vs ACL match in Premier League

Dream11 Prediction- Manchester City vs Aston Villa

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team, Premier League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match today at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 26.

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Mendy, Cancelo and Fernandinho

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish

Forwards: Jesus and Sterling

MCI vs AVL My Dream11 Team

Ederson, Mendy, Cancelo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Jesus and Sterling

MCI vs AVL Probable Starting 11

Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Hourihane, McGinn, El Ghazi, Grealish, Wesley

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, de Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Silva, Jesus

MCI vs AVL: Match Details

This Premier League 2019-20 match between Man City and Villa will be played at the match will take at Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday.

