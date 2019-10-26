Man City vs Aston Villa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCI vs ACL match in Premier League
Man City vs Villa
Dream11 Prediction- Manchester City vs Aston Villa
MCI vs AVL Dream11 Predictions
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Mendy, Cancelo and Fernandinho
Midfielders: De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish
Forwards: Jesus and Sterling
MCI vs AVL My Dream11 Team
Ederson, Mendy, Cancelo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Jesus and Sterling
MCI vs AVL Probable Starting 11
Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Hourihane, McGinn, El Ghazi, Grealish, Wesley
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, de Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Silva, Jesus
MCI vs AVL: Match Details
This Premier League 2019-20 match between Man City and Villa will be played at the match will take at Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday.
