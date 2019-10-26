Trending#

Man City vs Aston Villa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCI vs ACL match in Premier League

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man City vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Champions League 2019, Man City vs Aston Villa Head to Head.


Man City vs Villa

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 04:33 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction- Manchester City vs Aston Villa

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team, Premier League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match today at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 26. 

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper: Ederson 

Defenders: Mendy, Cancelo and Fernandinho 

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish

Forwards: Jesus and Sterling

MCI vs AVL My Dream11 Team

Ederson, Mendy, Cancelo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Jesus and Sterling

MCI vs AVL Probable Starting 11

Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Hourihane, McGinn, El Ghazi, Grealish, Wesley

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, de Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Silva, Jesus

MCI vs AVL: Match Details

This Premier League 2019-20 match between Man City and Villa will be played at the match will take at Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday. 

