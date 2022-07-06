Malaysia Masters 2022: Malvika Bansod, Indian duo Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela crash out in Round 1

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

Malvika Bansod

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 competition, losing to Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the first round of the women’s singles category in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Playing in court 2, Bansod lost the match by a margin of 21-10, 21-17. Her Malaysian opponent was dominant, winning the match in straight two games.

In court 1, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela crashed out of the competition in the first round, losing to the Malaysian duo of Thinaah Muralitharan and Tan Pearly in the women’s doubles category.

Muralitharan and Pearly were extremely dominant, sealing the match by winning two straight games 21-14, 21-14.

On court 2, the Indian-American duo of Srivedya Gurazada and Ishika Jaiswal also crashed out in the first round of the women’s doubles to the Chinese duo of Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting.

The Chinese duo of Xuan-Yu Ting was dominant, winning the match by a margin of 21-10, 21-10.

The disappointment continued for the Indians in court 3 as well, where the duo of Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sara Sunil crashed out of the competition in the first round of women’s doubles, losing to the Bulgarian duo of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.

The Bulgarians defeated their opposition within two straight games by margins of 21-17, 21-17.

In court 4 as well, the Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota eliminated the Indian duo of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam.

The Japanese won the game in a convincing fashion by 21-7, 21-10.

Star shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Prannoy HS, B. Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal will be in action today.