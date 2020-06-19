Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

MAL vs LEG Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mallorca vs Leganes Dream11 Team Player List, MAL Dream11 Team Player List, LEG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Barcelona vs Leganes Head to Head.

The 18th-placed Mallorca will welcome 20th-placed Leganes for a key match.

Mallorca have lost to Barcelona and Villarreal since returning back, while Leganes have been beaten by Real Valladolid and Barcelona in their last two contests.

When and where to watch Mallorca vs Leganes

Where and when is the Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga match being played?

The Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga match will be played on June 19, 2020, at Iberostar Stadium.

What time does the Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga match begin?

The Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga live streaming?

The Mallorca vs Leganes, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Mallorca vs Leganes: Predicted Starting XIs

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Valjent, Sedlar, Sastre; Kubo, Mohammed, Rodriguez, Lago; Hernandez, Budimir

Leganes: Pichu; Bustinza, Siovas, Omeruo, Silva; Rodrigues, Mesa, Amadou, Rosales; Carrillo, Rodriguez