Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu crashes out in quarter-finals after loss to Tai Tzu Ying

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in quarters after loss to Tai Tzu Ying

India ace badminton star, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Malaysia Super 750 badminton in the quarter-final stage, after losing her singles match against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Sindhu squandered a game lead, and bowed out of the tournament on Friday, after a hard-fought defeat, which ended 13-21 21-15 21-13.

The seventh seed Sindhu finished second best to the second seed Tai Tzu, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.

By virtue of the win, the Chinese Taipei shuttler extended her domination over the Indian ace, leading 16-5 on head-to-head record. Sindhu has now lost six matches on the trot against Tai Tzu.

Sindhu, playing against drift, made a slow start and trailed 2-5 in the opening game. But she soon got her act together and pocketed 11 points on the trot to go into the break leading 11-7.

The Chinese Taipei shuttler tried to make comeback into the contest by playing long rallies but Sindhu was upto the task to pocket the opening game.

Sindhu started the second game brightly but her fancied rival dominated the proceedings after the early exchanges to lead 11-3 at the break.

Tai Tzu continued in the same vein after the change of ends and extended her lead to 14-3 before Sindhu relied on her powerful smashes to reduce the deficit to 17-15.

Tai Tzu, however, regrouped quickly and pocketed the next four points to draw level in the contest.

It was a close contest in the decider as both the shuttlers fought tooth and nail till 12 points before Tai Tzu put Sindhu under pressure with a mix of drop shots and smashes to clinch the third game and keep her title defence hopes alive.

With inputs from PTI