Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy - Quarterfinals match, schedule and live streaming details

HS Prannoy

The only Indians remaining in the Malaysia Open 2022 are PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy and the duo will look to seal their spots in the semifinals on Friday. While Sindhu will be up against World No. 3 Tai Tzu Ying, Prannoy will be facing seventh seed Jonathan Christie in the quarterfinals.

READ | Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu wins against Chaiwan; HS Prannoy defeats Chou Tien-chen

Talking about the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, they withdrew from the ongoing tournament after Satwik suffered an injury scare. He pulled a muscle and was not fit enough to play.

UPDATE @satwiksairaj pulled a muscle in his core. He was better today but not enough to play and with #CWG around, the coaches and physios advised him to not play. Hence, Satwik-Chirag has pulled out.#MalaysiaOpen2022#MalaysiaOpenSuper750#IndiaontheRise#Badminton — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 30, 2022

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2022: (Tentative time)

Men's Singles:

HS Prannoy vs Jonathan Christie – 3.20 PM

Women's Singles:

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying – 12.30 PM

Malaysia Open 2022 Schedule:

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 1, 2022

Semifinals: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Finals: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Malaysia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming:

From Thursday onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and can live stream on VOOTSelect. Fans can also watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.