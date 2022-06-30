Malaysia Open 2022: From PV Sindhu to HS Prannoy - Round 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details

Malaysia Open 2022

The Malaysia Open 2022 saw the first-round matches being held on June 28 and June 29. Now the action will shift to Round 2. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, and the doubles team of Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who have progressed to the next round will be attempting to book the last-8 spot today (June 30).

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2022: (Tentative time)

Men's Singles:

HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen – 9.00 AM

Parupalli Kashyap vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn – 11.40 AM

Women's Singles:

PV Sindhu vs Phittayaporn Chaiwan – 7.30 AM

Men's Doubles:

Rankireddy-Shetty vs Sze Fei-Izuddin – 1.30 PM

Malaysia Open 2022 Schedule:

Second Round: Thursday, June 30, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 1, 2022

Semifinals: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Finals: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Malaysia Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming:

There was no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening two days (June 28 and June 29), however, fans can now watch the action from Round 2 (June 30).

From Thursday onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and can live stream on VOOTSelect. Fans can also watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.