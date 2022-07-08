Malaysia Masters 2022: How to watch PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in action in quarterfinal stage

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy will be in action at Malaysia Masters quarterfinals stage

After suffering an exit at the Malaysia Open just seven days ago at the hands of Tai Tzu Ying, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will rekindle her rivalry with the former world number 1 on Friday, in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022.

The duo faced off in the quarterfinal stage of the Malaysia Open exactly seven days ago, and it was the Chinese Taipei shuttler who prevailed. Sindhu has won just five games against Tai while losing 15.

She will be hoping to avenge her loss while HS Prannoy will take on Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in his quarterfinal match of Malaysia Masters 2022.

With all the other Indian players having bowed out, just Sindhu and Prannoy remain in the tournament and here's all you need to know about the live streaming of Malaysia Masters 2022.

When will PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters start?

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters will likely be played on Friday, July 8 from 1.10 PM IST onwards.

Where will PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters take place?

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters will be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Which channel will telecast PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters in India?

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters in India?

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's quarterfinal match at Malaysia Masters live streaming will be available on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.