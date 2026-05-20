FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation

Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchis

Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India in WTC standings

Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeSports

SPORTS

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details

Phil Salt injured a finger on his left hand while attempting to stop a boundary during his team's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 18. He has not played since and returned home last month.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : May 20, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt is set to return to India later this week after being sidelined for a month from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a finger injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Phil Salt injured a finger on his left hand while attempting to stop a boundary during his team's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 18. He has not played since and returned home last month.

In his absence, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured a playoff berth and are on course to qualify for Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala next Tuesday, unless there is a major swing in the Net Run Rate of teams in the IPL 2026 points table.

It is still unclear whether Salt will return for RCB's final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday.

RCB currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with nine wins and four losses in 13 matches, having accumulated 18 points.

Salt played six matches in the IPL 2026 before the injury sidelined him. In those six innings, he scored two fifties and a 46.

In their most recent IPL 2026 match, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 23 runs at Dharamsala. Batting first, RCB posted a massive 222/4 thanks to brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer.

Kohli scored 58 to register his record-extending ninth 500-plus runs IPL season, while Venkatesh remained unbeaten on 73 off 40 balls. Devdutt Padikkal (45) and Tim David (28) also made valuable contributions.

In reply, PBKS suffered an early collapse as Bhuvneshwar (2/38 in 4 overs) removed Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh cheaply, while skipper Shreyas Iyer also fell early. Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Suryansh Shedge fought back with aggressive batting, but RCB bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.

Josh Hazlewood's (1/36 in 4 overs) economical penultimate over proved decisive before Rasikh Salam Dar sealed the win in the final over with two wickets (Shashank Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai), giving away just nine runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchis
Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India in WTC standings
Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India
Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details
Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check
The Quiet Layer Underneath American Enterprise AI
The Quiet Layer Underneath American Enterprise AI
501FX Introduces a Multi-Asset Trading Platform for Investors Seeking More Control
501FX Introduces a Multi-Asset Trading Platform for Investors Seeking More Contr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement