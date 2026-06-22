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Major blow for Germany as defensive star gets ruled out of FIFA World Cup: Know reason behind the setback

Germany have been dealt a major setback at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as its key defender has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Know the complete matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 09:41 PM IST

Major blow for Germany as defensive star gets ruled out of FIFA World Cup: Know reason behind the setback
Germany suffered a major blow ahead of its final group stage match. (Pic Credits: Instagram/nico.schlotterbeck)
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In a major setback to Germany, key defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after suffering an ankle injury. Yes, you read it right! The star centre-back for Germany suffered the injury during the team's group stage game against Ivory Coast. As per a report by Goal.com, an MRI scan revealed medial ligament damage in Schlotterbeck's left ankle. This injury generally requires two months for complete recovery.

 

It means Schlotterbeck will not be able to return anytime soon, and Germany will be left without one of its most influential defenders for the knockout rounds.

 

In his absence, Antonio Rudiger is expected to replace Schlotterbeck in the Playing XI, who also filled in for him during the previous game. Meanwhile, Germany are currently leading Group E with two wins in two matches and six points. It also became the third team after Mexico and the US to qualify for the Round of 32.

Nico Schlotterbeck took to his Instagram, informing his fans about the news and wrote, ''Hi fans, I need a little more time to process everything before talking about it. That’s why I won’t be saying anything detailed about it for the time being. What matters now is the team. They deserve the full support of all Germans. Let’s stand together and show that we back this German team—in good times and bad—and support them on their journey to the World Cup title. Thank you for your understanding.''

Germany's Predicted starting Playing XI

 

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown

Defensive Midfielders: Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic

Attacking Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz

Striker: Kai Havertz

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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