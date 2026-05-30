‘Main wapas aungi’: Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias in trials

Vinesh Phogat vowed to make a strong comeback after missing out on Asian Games qualification following her semifinal defeat in the trials. The star wrestler alleged bias during the selection process and declared, “Main wapas aungi,” while addressing supporters after the setback.

Vinesh Phogat couldn’t secure a spot for the Asian Games this time. She lost to Meenakshi Goyat in the women’s 53kg semifinals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium on May 30, marking her return to competition after the disappointment of missing out on the Paris Olympics. But the comeback didn’t go as planned—she stumbled at the semifinal stage.

Meenakshi, for her part, reached the final but fell to Antim Panghal. With that win, Panghal locked in her place as India’s representative in the women’s 53kg category for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

#UPDATE | Delhi: Vinesh Phogat lost her third bout against Meenakshi from Haryana by 4-6 pic.twitter.com/PjOMuC7hU6 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Vinesh, who’s 31 now, started her day at the trials with a convincing 7-1 win over Jyoti. Next, she faced Nishu. Nishu came out strong and racked up five points early. Vinesh answered right back, scoring four points with a clean move and staying in the fight.

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That match saw tempers flare—at one point, Vinesh and her husband, Somveer Rathee, got into an argument with the referee about a call. After a short delay, Vinesh regrouped and managed another crucial move, nudging ahead to six points, while Nishu stayed at five.

The bout ended 6-6, sparking confusion and more debate. The Wrestling Federation of India president, Sanjay Singh, actually stepped onto the mat to help sort things out. Eventually, officials ruled in Vinesh’s favor. Earlier, in the same trials, she’d breezed past Haryana’s Jyoti Sihaag, logging a 7-1 victory—almost all her points coming from relentless takedowns, while Sihaag, a former Junior World gold medallist, only got on the board in the final moments.

There was drama even before the matches began. At the weigh-in, officials originally listed Vinesh in the 50kg category, which she objected to—she was clear she wanted to compete at 53kg. After intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, they moved her to her preferred weight class.

Photos later showed her warming up, chatting with her coach, and making plans with her support team. Speaking to reporters, Vinesh sounded guarded, admitting she chooses not to trust anyone these days and even brings her own food supplies.

After her semifinal defeat, Vinesh told the press, “Main wapas aungi, mat pe”—I will come back on the mat. She promised to return stronger and called out what she viewed as bias in the proceedings. She didn’t shy away from the recent controversies—especially the near-miss that nearly kept her out of the trials entirely—and publicly thanked both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court for making sure she could compete.

VIDEO | Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks to PTI and alleges bias and cheating in the Asian Games selection trials after losing in the semifinal, and vows to come back stronger.



She says, "I am very grateful to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court for granting… pic.twitter.com/unGQIIIw0L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

Even in defeat, Vinesh stayed defiant: She claims there was bias, but she’s determined not to let it be the last word on her career.

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