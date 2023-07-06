‘Mahi bhai often uses...’: Ishant Sharma reveals 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's 'dark side'

Ishant Sharma, MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Ishant Sharma, a former 34-year-old Indian bowler who played for MS Dhoni’s team, has made an unexpected revelation about the former captain’s conduct on the pitch. He recently revealed his insights after playing more than 150 games with Dhoni and sharing a dressing room with him.

Sharma claimed that contrary to popular opinion, ‘Captain Cool’ was regularly aggressive in his use of language during matches and wasn’t as composed as he appeared to be.

“Mahi bhai has many strengths. But calm and cool aren’t one of them. He often uses abusive language on the field, and I’ve heard it firsthand, “ Ishant said while speaking on the TRS Clips Youtube channel.

He further added, “Whether it’s during the IPL or with the Indian team, people are always around him. You’ll find someone or the other sitting with Mahi bhai. It’s like the feeling of being in a village, just missing the trees.”

The Delhi pacer added that MS Dhoni's rage was unusual. He did, however, recollect a Test match instance in which Dhoni became irritated when Ishant failed to collect the throw properly.

Ishant Sharma’s playing history:

Ishant Sharma last played for the Indian squad in November 2021 during a Test series against New Zealand. He has a remarkable record of 105 Test matches, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20Is, during which he has collected 311 wickets, 115 wickets, and 8 wickets, respectively. His experiences playing alongside Dhoni provide him with a unique perspective on the former captain's character and conduct while playing.