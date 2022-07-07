Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee Davinder Singh carries forward the legacy of exceptional sprinters and sport personalities

Sports personality Davinder Singh

The 400m champion and sprinter’s intensity and passion as an athlete take him forward in the world of athleticism.

Isn’t it astounding to learn about all those people and professionals who ensure to cross boundaries in order to reach their highest potential? These individuals from across different sectors around the world make sure to give it their all to make a prominent name for themselves in all that they choose to lay their hands on and, in the process, also try to inspire greatness in their fields as true-blue professionals, ultimately motivating other budding talents vying to make it big in those sectors. To be able to do that in the world of sports being a young athlete can prove to be even more challenging and taxing. However, top athletes like Davinder Singh, aka Fateh (meaning conquest), stand tall and unique from the rest.

Davinder Singh is the one, who in 2019 had decided to participate in the Senior Interstate Athletic Championship in Lucknow. This young man always found an athlete within him, and to follow his pursuits to do something as a sprinter; he courageously moved forward on his path to eventually become known as a 400m national champion. He considers his notable performance in the tracks and field events to be sprinting 400m in 47.21 sec and 4x400 M in 3.06.00 min.

He has, over time, grown as a true-blue Indian sportsperson who has brought much glory to his state, remaining as one of the best 7 athletes of Punjab with an all-time 400m timing list. Davinder Singh had sports in his blood, he mentions, as his retired police officer father was a known long jumper and his sister an Olympian, Arjun Awardee, Asian Games 3 time Gold Medalist, and CWG 2 time Gold Medalist. It was only natural for him to have this innate inclination towards everything sports.

Davinder Singh (@davinder_singh400m) has to his credit several awards and accolades, including being a 2 X Asian Championship Finalist, National champion, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee.

