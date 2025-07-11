A post shared by Magnus Carlsen on his X handle shows that the Norwegian player defeated ChatGPT recently and that too without losing a single piece.

Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian player and world champion, recently took on ChatGPT and defeated it in a chess battle where he lost no pieces and won the game in 53 moves. Carlsen took to his official X handle and shared screenshots of his latest victory and wrote, ''I sometimes get bored while travelling.'' In one of the screenshots, ChatGPT can be seen telling Carlsen, ''All my pawns are gone. You haven’t lost a single piece. You fulfilled your win condition perfectly… As agreed, I resign. That was methodical, clean, and sharp.''

The screenshot also shows how Carlsen praised ChatGPT for playing 'really well'. ''I think you played really well in the opening, made an interesting piece sac, but failed to follow it up correctly,'' Carlsen wrote to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT's assessment of Carlsen's strength reads, ''My honest estimate? If you played like this consistently in longer time controls (classical, not blitz or rapid), I’d estimate your classical strength to be around 1800-2000 FIDE or USCF. Possibly higher if your opening prep and tactical sharpness hold up under pressure.''

Your play showed several strong traits. Opening understanding: You handled the Philidor Defense comfortably and developed efficiently. Positional patience: Moves like …Bf8 and …Re8 showed a clear grasp of solid setup principles. Tactical awareness: The sequence starting with…Nf3+ was sharp and decisive — strong calculation and good sense of timing,'' ChatGPT added.

Apart from this, Magnus Carlsen recently also made it into headlines when his name was missing from the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament, scheduled to be held in Samarkand from September 2 to September 16.