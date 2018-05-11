Madrid Open: Karolina Pliskova ends Simona Halep's hat-trick bid, Maria Sharapova out

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeSports

Sports

Madrid Open: Karolina Pliskova ends Simona Halep's hat-trick bid, Maria Sharapova out

Halep, who has won the tournament for the last two years, had looked imperious on her way to the last eight, dropping nine games in three matches including Wednesday's victory over Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

World number one Simona Halep's Madrid Open hat-trick hopes ended as she was overpowered 6-4 6-3 in the quarter-finals by inspired Czech Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

Halep, who has won the tournament for the last two years, had looked imperious on her way to the last eight, dropping nine games in three matches including Wednesday's victory over Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna. But her winning streak in the Spanish capital ended at 15 matches as her 26-year-old opponent continued her impressive form on the red clay having won the Stuttgart title last month.

It was sixth seed Pliskova's first claycourt victory over Halep and it was the kind of authoritative performance that will turn a few heads with the French Open looming. Pliskova will play fellow Czech Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals after the 10th seed beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4 6-0.

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens continued her impressive week as she backed up a third-round win over world number two Caroline Wozniacki to beat Maria Sharapova and advance to the last four. Unseeded Bertens, who reached the French Open semis two years ago, recovered from losing the first set to win 4-6 6-2 6-3 and set up a semi-final with Caroline Garcia who eased past local hopeful Carla Suarez Navarro.

Bertens' win over Wozniacki meant Halep will stay as world number one for at least another week, but the Romanian had no answer to Pliskova on centre court. Pliskova broke for a 4-3 lead in the opening set and although Halep saved two set points serving at 3-5 Pliskova closed out the opener with a love hold.

Romanian Halep's error-count was surprisingly high, and she found herself under pressure early in the second set as Pliskova pounced to break in the third game. Halep could make little impression on Pliskova's powerful serving and she buckled at 3-5, dropping serve again to bow out.

She quickly shrugged off the loss, however, saying she would now focus on Rome next week before turning her thoughts to another attempt to land a first grand slam title. "I'm not stressing myself about the (ranking) points," said Halep, who also has a lot of ranking points to defend in Rome having reached last year's final. "I'm not stressing myself about this busy schedule.

"I just want to enjoy it. I'm looking forward already to start the next tournament. There is no pressure. I feel like it's an opportunity to play my best tennis. Maybe I didn't play my best game, but maybe she didn't let me play my best game. She was really good today."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made In Heaven creator Zoya Akhtar hits back at Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE