Madras High Court directs MS Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh in Rs 100-crore defamation case - Here's why

The Madras High Court has directed MS Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh in connection with the Rs 100-crore defamation case. The order comes amid ongoing legal proceedings, with the court outlining the reason behind the interim direction. Here’s what triggered the latest development.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been ordered by the Madras High Court to pay Rs 10 lakhs in connection with a defamation lawsuit he initiated regarding accusations of betting and spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ex-captain of Chennai Super Kings had filed this defamation case against retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar, who made alleged defamatory remarks about Dhoni's supposed involvement in IPL betting and spot-fixing incidents from 2013. The defamation claim, amounting to Rs 100 crore, was lodged in 2014.

During a debate on a TV channel in 2013, Kumar claimed that Dhoni, who was then the captain of CSK, had connections to the betting and spot-fixing investigation that Kumar was conducting at the time.

In retaliation, Dhoni filed a defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore in 2014 against two media outlets, a journalist, and Kumar himself.

Now, over ten years since the case was filed, the Madras High Court has instructed Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh to cover the costs of transcribing and translating CDs containing Hindi recordings that are pertinent to the case. Justice RN Manjula issued this order, considering the time and resources required for this task. The case is now scheduled for a hearing on March 12.

“As the engagement of official Interpreter is needed in view of the extraneous circumstances and as mentioned in the earlier order dated 28.10.2025, it is obligatory on the part of the plaintiff to pay the cost of the job done," Bar and Bench quotes the order as stating.

The payment must be made to the Chief Justice’s Relief Fund by March 12, 2026, to allow the case to move forward.

This case has experienced numerous delays over the past 12 years. In 2023, a Division bench found the retired IPS officer guilty of criminal contempt of court, sentencing him to 15 days of simple imprisonment. However, the Supreme Court stayed that sentence in 2024.

