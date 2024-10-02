Twitter
'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

The meeting between Neeraj and the Indian Prime Minister took place at a banquet held in honor of Modi's Jamaican counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graciously penned a letter of gratitude to Neeraj Chopra's mother for sending him a homemade delicacy known as churma. This traditional North Indian dish is made with crushed wheat, ghee, and sugar, and is beloved for its rich and sweet flavor.

The meeting between Neeraj and the Indian Prime Minister took place at a banquet held in honor of Modi's Jamaican counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday. During this event, the double-Olympic medalist presented the churma to PM Modi, who savored the dessert and expressed his appreciation to Saroj Devi for her thoughtful gesture.

"Aaj is churma ko khane k baad aapko patra likhne se khood ko rok na saka (After consuming the churma I could not stop myself from writing this letter to you)," PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Saroja Devi.

“Neeraj (Chopra) bhai and I often discuss this Churma but I have become emotional after having it. This love-filled gift has reminded me of my mother,” PM Modi added.

The PM then stated that churma will be his preferred choice of food to break his fast during the Navratri festival.

"In these nine days of fasting during Navratri, your churma has become a significant part of my diet.

"Just as the meals you prepare energise Neeraj to win medals for our country, this churma will empower me to continue my service to the nation," he wrote.

Neeraj Chopra's 2024 season concluded with a remarkable second-place finish at the Diamond League in Brussels, following his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. Chopra made history as the first Indian track-and-field athlete to achieve consecutive medals at the Summer Games, adding to his javelin gold at Tokyo 2020.

Now back in India, the 26-year-old is already looking ahead to the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, where he aims to secure a spot on the podium once again.

Also read| ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

 

