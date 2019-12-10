Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Lyon will host RB Leipzig in the Champions League in the clash for the top spot in Group G.

Lyon will host RB Leipzig in the Champions League in the clash for the top spot in Group G.

The visitors are already guaranteed to qualify, while Lyon must better their result to Zenit Saint Petersburg, who are level on points.

When and where to watch Lyon vs RB Leipzig

Where and when is the Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League match being played?

The Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at Groupama Stadium.

What time does the Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League match begin?

The Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live streaming?

The Lyon vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Lyon vs RB Leipzig: Predicted Starting XIs

Lyon possible starting lineup: Lopes; Tete, Andersen, Denayer, Rafael; Reine-Adelaide, Mendes; Aouar, Memphis, Traore; Dembele

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulasci; Klostermann, Ilsanker, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Demme, Sabitzer, Forsberg; Schick, Werner