Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Lyon and Benfica both are sitting out of the qualification places in Group G.

The Portuguese giants prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline when these two clubs met in the reverse fixture last month.

When and where to watch Lyon vs Benfica

Where and when is the Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League match being played?

The Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

What time does the Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League match begin?

The Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League live streaming?

The Lyon vs Benfica, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Lyon vs Benfica: Predicted Starting XIs

Lyon possible starting lineup: Lopes; Dubois, Andersen, Denayer, Kone; Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Tousart, Aouar; Depay, Dembele

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Almeida, Dias, Ferro, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Luis, Pires, Cervi; Chiquinho, Vinicius