Luka Modric enters football's rarest club, joins Ronaldo and Messi on elite list

Croatia captain Luka Modric added another feather to his hat by becoming the 4th player ever with 200 international caps. Know more about the milestone.

Luka Modric etched his name in history books by becoming the first Croatian and only the fourth player in men's football history to reach 200 international caps, achieving the milestone during his team's 1-0 win over Panama in their second Group L match on Tuesday (local time). With this feat, Modric joined an elite list of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Men's Football 200-cap club

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 230

Bader Al-Mutawa (Kuwait) - 202

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 201

Luka Modric (Croatia) - 200

Notably, Modric made his international debut in June 2006, and in his two-decade-long career, he has scored 29 goals for his national side. He also captained Croatia in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Deets about Croatia vs Panama clash

Croatia registered their first victory in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after they beat Panama by 1-0. Despite being in the third position in the group, their chances of advancing to the next round are still alive. In the thrilling game, both sides struggled to find a breakthrough, but it was Croatia that made their superiority count when Ante Budimir struck in the 54th minute.

With this win, the 2018 World Cup runners-up bounced back in the tournament after tasting defeat at the hands of England in the opener. Croatia will next face Ghana in their third and final group stage game on Sunday, June 28.

Teams qualified for Round of 32 so far

Mexico (Group A)

USA (Group D)

Germany (Group E)

Argentina (Group J)

France (Group I)

Norway (Group I)

Colombia (Group K)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/