Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to don special jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders as a tribute to Mohun Bagan

LSG recently revealed their new jersey just a few days prior to their match against KKR. The jersey boasts the iconic red and green colors of Mohun Bagan's jersey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to don special jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders as a tribute to Mohun Bagan
Image Source: Twitter @LucknowIPL

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be donning the iconic colors of the legacy football club, Mohun Bagan, in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the illustrious Eden Gardens on Saturday.

It's worth noting that both LSG and the Indian Super League (ISL) champions, ATK Mohun Bagan, which will soon be officially renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1 are owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, a prominent conglomerate in India.

LSG recently revealed their new jersey just a few days prior to their match against KKR. The jersey boasts the iconic red and green colors of Mohun Bagan's jersey, adding a touch of tradition and history to the team's attire.

“Lucknow’s #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata’s colours. Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy," LSG tweeted.

On Wednesday, the football club formerly known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC underwent a name change. Going forward, the team will be referred to as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in keeping with the naming conventions of the conglomerate's other sports teams. This move is not unprecedented, as RPSG previously owned an IPL team that followed a similar naming pattern - the Rising Pune Supergiants.

“Subsequent to the Board meeting held today, the name of the club will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) from 1st June 2023," the club announced.

The RPSG Group has recently acquired an 80% stake in Mohun Bagan, just in time for the 2020-21 season. This acquisition is a significant move for the group, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts the team's performance.

In other news, the upcoming match between Lucknow and Kolkata is crucial for both teams. A win for LSG will secure their spot in the top four, while Kolkata will still need to rely on other teams' results even if they win. However, a loss for LSG will force them to depend on the results of the CSK, RCB, and MI matches.

LSG recently ended their home stretch on a high note with a thrilling 5-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. The match was won thanks to the heroics of young Mohsin Khan, who defended 11 runs in the final over to secure the win for LSG. This victory has given the team a much-needed boost of confidence as they head into the crucial match against Kolkata.

READ| 'Has potential to become as big as Virat and Sachin': Robin Uthappa heaps massive praise on 23-year-old GT star

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.