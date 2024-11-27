In the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant was picked at Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the cricketer will not be getting the entire amount.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever in the history of the T20 league after he was picked at Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants(LSG). The cricketer has been part of the Delhi Capital since 2016; the franchise used a ‘Right To Match’ card to retain him. However, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka raised the bid from Rs 20.75 crore to Rs 27 crore to secure him.

The star batsman captained Delhi Capital for three consecutive years since 2021. However, he missed the IPL 2023 due to a horrific car accident. Following the major health crisis, he made a terrific comeback as he led India’s victory in the T20 match. His smashing sixes made waves in Perth at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match series. Ravi Shastri lauded his comeback saying, “Seeing him stand, let alone play cricket is miraculous.”

Talking about Pant’s IPL salary of Rs 27 crore, the cricketer will not be receiving the entire amount. Like all players, the cricketer signed a contract with the Lucknow Super Giants, with the amount that represents the total salary over the contract duration. According to the Indian government tax regime, Rs 1.8 crore will be deducted from the cricketer’s contract value. Pant is likely to take home Rs 18.9 crore salary per annum.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capital co-owner Parth Jindal recently denied internal dispute over the franchise’s failure to retain. “We lost Rishabh the minute we did not retain him. Let us not try to kid ourselves that we were ever going to get him back in the auction. If I had used Right to Match (RTM) at that price, I would have ruined the auction for Delhi Capitals (DC). Rishabh Pant at 18 crore and at 27 crore is a completely different proposition,” he told a publication.