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LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: BCCI gets ‘breathing space’ on replacing Suryakumar Yadav amid Shreyas Iyer captaincy buzz

BCCI is reportedly delaying a decision on replacing Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain ahead of today’s LSG vs PBKS IPL match amid growing buzz around Shreyas Iyer, with selectors taking more time to plan a future leadership transition.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: BCCI gets ‘breathing space’ on replacing Suryakumar Yadav amid Shreyas Iyer captaincy buzz
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Ahead of today's LSG vs PBKS IPL match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not in a rush to make immediate changes to India’s T20I captaincy, even as discussions around future leadership continue.

Captaincy transition debate:

Suryakumar Yadav currently serves as India's T20I captain after leading the team to an ICC championship win, yet his future position in the team remains uncertain. The team initially planned to select Shubman Gill as their upcoming captain, but this decision changed after he failed to perform consistently before the ICC tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance decline has generated new debates about his potential to become a team captain despite India's achievements. He wants to keep his role as India's leader during the upcoming competitions, which will include the 2028 Olympic Games.

Shreyas Iyer in focus:

Shreyas Iyer has become the main focus because he has shown impressive skills during domestic matches and his IPL performances. His leadership abilities became evident when he led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL championship and then directed Punjab Kings to a successful conclusion of the last season. Iyer has maintained his scoring ability while playing a vital role in Punjab Kings' success during their strong start in IPL 2026.

Also read: BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: Report

Selectors take a cautious approach:

The BCCI, according to reports, is waiting to make any leadership changes because they proceed with a gradual approach. A source stated that bringing back Iyer into the T20I setup and handing him captaincy directly would be a major decision. The 2027 ODI World Cup serves as the current focus since it provides selectors with additional time to develop T20I leadership succession plans.

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