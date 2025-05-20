LSG had acquired Pant for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year. However, he has had a disappointing season, managing only 135 runs in 13 matches.

Rishabh Pant's struggles with the bat persisted in the Indian Premier League, as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was dismissed for seven runs off six balls during their crucial IPL 2025 match against Kavya Maran's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. Pant was caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga, who used a slow yorker to deceive him. The ball went up in the air, and Malinga made a stretching effort to catch it. Cameras showed LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka leaving the stand after Pant's dismissal.

LSG had acquired Pant for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year. However, he has had a disappointing season, managing only 135 runs in 13 matches.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was displeased with Pant's cheap dismissal on Monday and left the stadium's balcony in frustration. His reaction went viral on social media, and Pant also faced criticism for his underwhelming performance this season.

The most expensive player in IPL history has only scored one half-century this season, and his team is nearing elimination.

Meanwhile, speaking about the season in the post-match, Pant said that the season could have been one of the franchise's best, but due to injuries to key players, it became difficult to fill the gaps left. He also talked about the firepower in the batting line-up, particularly in-form top-order batters Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

"It could have been one of our best seasons, but coming into the tournament, we had a lot of gaps, injuries and as a team, we decided not to talk about that, but it became difficult to fill those gaps for us. The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling...but this is cricket, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they do not, we take pride in the way we played and take the positives from the season rather than the negative side," Pant said.

"We have a strong batting lineup and have enough firepower, and that is the biggest positive for the season, even for bowlers. A lot of times, they bowled in good areas, but they were patchy. We knew we were 10 runs short because the wicket was playing well, like I said before, we are playing well in patches and unable to close the momentum whenever it turned up on our side," the LSG captain said.

"The first half of the season, we played really well, but the second half it became tougher and tougher to catch up with the teams on the brighter side," Rishabh Pant continued.

(With the inputs from ANI)