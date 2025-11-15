LSG IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Sanjiv Goenka's team

With several high-value signings still underperforming, poor balance in key phases, and a lack of depth hurting them last season, along with growing purse pressures, LSG must decide how wisely to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.

After a disappointing 2025 season, where Lucknow Super Giants finished seventh with only six wins from 14 games, the franchise is now facing crucial decisions before the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With retention discussions ongoing, owner Sanjiv Goenka confirmed the franchise is already in talks about which players to retain and release. With several high-value signings still underperforming, poor balance in key phases, and a lack of depth hurting them last season, along with growing purse pressures, LSG must decide how wisely to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.

Lucknow seems likely to retain big names such as Rishabh Pant, despite the limited games he played, as well as rising domestic stars like Ayush Badoni, who scored 329 runs in IPL 2025 with an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 148.20, and Digvesh Rathi's increasing all-round value has impressed the management.

Sanjeev Goenka is expected to retain their biggest match-winner, Nicholas Pooran, who remains their most reliable middle-order striker and a key figure in the leadership group. Avesh Khan is also likely to be retained after a strong comeback season, offering pace and death-overs value. These players form part of the core around which LSG hopes to rebuild ahead of the new season.

LSG is expected to release several underperforming players to make room for a more balanced squad. One confirmed exit is Shardul Thakur, who has been traded to Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore. Shardul, who initially went unsold in the auctions and then was brought in as an injury replacement last season, played 10 matches for LSG but struggled to create the impact the franchise needed with the ball. With LSG looking for more consistent pace options, the trade was seen as a practical move ahead of the auction.

Lucknow Super Giants' Probable Retained Players:

Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, , William O'Rourke, Akash Singh

LSG's Probable Released Players:

Shamar Joseph, Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, Matthew Breetzke, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary