LSG IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Sanjiv Goenka's team

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'
Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'
KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team
MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team
Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks
SRH IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Kavya Maran's team
PBKS IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Preity Zinta's team
Delhi blast: CHILLING new CCTV footage shows car explosion violently shaking metro station, 40 feet below ground, passengers run in panic, WATCH
SPORTS
With several high-value signings still underperforming, poor balance in key phases, and a lack of depth hurting them last season, along with growing purse pressures, LSG must decide how wisely to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.
After a disappointing 2025 season, where Lucknow Super Giants finished seventh with only six wins from 14 games, the franchise is now facing crucial decisions before the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With retention discussions ongoing, owner Sanjiv Goenka confirmed the franchise is already in talks about which players to retain and release. With several high-value signings still underperforming, poor balance in key phases, and a lack of depth hurting them last season, along with growing purse pressures, LSG must decide how wisely to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.
Lucknow seems likely to retain big names such as Rishabh Pant, despite the limited games he played, as well as rising domestic stars like Ayush Badoni, who scored 329 runs in IPL 2025 with an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 148.20, and Digvesh Rathi's increasing all-round value has impressed the management.
Sanjeev Goenka is expected to retain their biggest match-winner, Nicholas Pooran, who remains their most reliable middle-order striker and a key figure in the leadership group. Avesh Khan is also likely to be retained after a strong comeback season, offering pace and death-overs value. These players form part of the core around which LSG hopes to rebuild ahead of the new season.
LSG is expected to release several underperforming players to make room for a more balanced squad. One confirmed exit is Shardul Thakur, who has been traded to Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore. Shardul, who initially went unsold in the auctions and then was brought in as an injury replacement last season, played 10 matches for LSG but struggled to create the impact the franchise needed with the ball. With LSG looking for more consistent pace options, the trade was seen as a practical move ahead of the auction.
Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, , William O'Rourke, Akash Singh
Shamar Joseph, Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, Matthew Breetzke, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary