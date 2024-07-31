Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

Lovlina Borgohain will now compete in the quarter finals of the Women's 75kg event

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain dominated the women's 75kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a spot in the quarter-finals after a decisive victory over Norwegian boxer Sunniva Hofstad. Borgohain showcased her strength and skill in the ring, delivering a flawless performance that earned her a unanimous 5:0 victory in the round of 16 bout on Wednesday.

Having previously won bronze in the 69kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Borgohain entered the 75kg tournament as the eighth seed. In contrast, her opponent, 20-year-old Hofstad, was making her debut at the Summer Games and adopted an aggressive approach in the early rounds. However, Borgohain's experience and defensive prowess proved too much for Hofstad to handle. With precision and finesse, Borgohain expertly deflected Hofstad's attacks and responded with calculated strikes, all while maintaining a calm and composed demeanor.

Despite a valiant effort from Hofstad in the third round, Borgohain's skill and composure ultimately secured her a well-deserved victory. As she exited the ring with a smile, Borgohain's performance signaled a promising start in her new weight class.

In the upcoming quarter-finals, Borgohain will face off against top-seeded Chinese boxer Li Qian, a silver medalist in the middleweight division at the Tokyo Games.

The quarter-final match featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Li Qian is currently set to take place on August 4th at the North Paris Arena.

Live Streaming Details

The scheduled time for the match is 3:02 PM (Indian Standard Time). The quarter-final match between Lovlina Borgohain and Li Qian will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. Additionally, the match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 channels in India.

