Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeSports

Sports

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

Lovlina Borgohain will now compete in the quarter finals of the Women's 75kg event

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match
Courtesy: X.com
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain dominated the women's 75kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a spot in the quarter-finals after a decisive victory over Norwegian boxer Sunniva Hofstad. Borgohain showcased her strength and skill in the ring, delivering a flawless performance that earned her a unanimous 5:0 victory in the round of 16 bout on Wednesday.

Having previously won bronze in the 69kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Borgohain entered the 75kg tournament as the eighth seed. In contrast, her opponent, 20-year-old Hofstad, was making her debut at the Summer Games and adopted an aggressive approach in the early rounds. However, Borgohain's experience and defensive prowess proved too much for Hofstad to handle. With precision and finesse, Borgohain expertly deflected Hofstad's attacks and responded with calculated strikes, all while maintaining a calm and composed demeanor.

Despite a valiant effort from Hofstad in the third round, Borgohain's skill and composure ultimately secured her a well-deserved victory. As she exited the ring with a smile, Borgohain's performance signaled a promising start in her new weight class.

In the upcoming quarter-finals, Borgohain will face off against top-seeded Chinese boxer Li Qian, a silver medalist in the middleweight division at the Tokyo Games.

The quarter-final match featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Li Qian is currently set to take place on August 4th at the North Paris Arena.

Live Streaming Details

The scheduled time for the match is 3:02 PM (Indian Standard Time). The quarter-final match between Lovlina Borgohain and Li Qian will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. Additionally, the match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 channels in India.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain reaches boxing quarterfinals, one win away from medal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement