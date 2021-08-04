Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze after loss against Busenaz Surmeneli in semis

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has to settle for bronze after being defeated by Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final bout. She won by unanimous decision in all three bouts.

The first-round bout saw Surmeneli win by unanimous decision (5-0). It was a very aggressive start from the Turkish World Champion as she rained punches on Lovlina.

The second bout also went in a unanimous decision in favour of Surmeneli. Lovlina had punched throughout the second round, but had also earned a point deduction.

Lovlina has already secured a medal and was eyeing to create history and advance to the Games final.

The 23-year-old girl from Assam, who had started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, is only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece. Only Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012) were the ones to win medals for India.

