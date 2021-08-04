Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze after loss against Busenaz Surmeneli in semis
The 23-year-old girl from Assam is only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece.
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has to settle for bronze after being defeated by Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final bout. She won by unanimous decision in all three bouts.
The first-round bout saw Surmeneli win by unanimous decision (5-0). It was a very aggressive start from the Turkish World Champion as she rained punches on Lovlina.
The second bout also went in a unanimous decision in favour of Surmeneli. Lovlina had punched throughout the second round, but had also earned a point deduction.
Lovlina has already secured a medal and was eyeing to create history and advance to the Games final.
The 23-year-old girl from Assam, who had started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, is only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece. Only Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012) were the ones to win medals for India.
More to follow...