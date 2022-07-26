Search icon
Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung receives her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain`s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Lovlina Boroghain with Sandhya Gurung

Lovlina on Monday took to social media to share her ordeal where she alleged that she had been going through 'mental harassment due to her coaches being frequently changed.

Confirming the news, an IOA official said that Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian boxing squad arrived at the Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday night, following a 15-day training camp in Ireland.

However, Lovlina`s personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed entry after she failed to produce an accreditation. Lovlina then took to Twitter and shared her plight in a long post.

The Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) were quick to take note of the allegations made by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain against the authorities for derailing her preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Responding to Lovlina`s tweet, the IOA said in a statement that it has taken cognizance of the concern raised by team India boxer Lovlina on social media regarding her coach Sandhya Gurung`s accreditation at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

 

