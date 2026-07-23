Lovlina Borgohain assures India of first CWG 2026 medal even before opening ceremony

Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony. The Olympic medallist advanced to the boxing semifinals, guaranteeing at least a bronze and giving India an early boost in the medal tally.

Lovlina Borgohain has already locked in a medal for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and the Games haven’t even started. Thanks to a first-round bye in the women’s 75kg boxing event, the Assam boxer is guaranteed at least a bronze.

This is a big moment for Lovlina—she’s never made it to the podium at the Commonwealth Games before. In the last two editions, Gold Coast and Birmingham, she fell short. This year, she’s also been named one of India’s flag-bearers, sharing the honor with weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu.

So, how did Lovlina secure a medal before throwing a single punch? It’s pretty straightforward. The Commonwealth Games awards bronze medals to all four semi-finalists in boxing. Since Lovlina advanced straight to the semifinals thanks to her bye, she’s already ensured her place among the medalists.

She’s not alone, though. Emma-Sue Greentree from Australia and Tarona Taafaki from Tuvalu have also moved into the semifinals of the women’s 75kg division. England’s Mary Kate Smith and Nigeria’s Patricia Mbata will vie for the last spot.

Lovlina’s next bout is against Taafaki in the semifinals on July 31. A win there will put her in the final and guarantee at least a silver medal.

Looking back, Lovlina’s Commonwealth Games journey hasn’t been easy. She debuted in 2018 at Gold Coast but lost in the quarterfinals of the 69kg event to Sandy Ryan. In Birmingham in 2022, she fell short again in the 70kg quarterfinals. She’s been open about how much this medal means to her—it’s the one major honor missing from her career. Of course, she did win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, followed by the Arjuna Award, and then the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021.

She isn’t the only Indian boxer with an early advantage this year. Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Preeti Pawar (54kg) also received first-round byes. Each of them now needs just one win to secure a medal in Glasgow.

India’s women’s boxing head coach, Santiago Nieva, is optimistic about the team’s chances. “It’ll be tough for everyone to win gold. But I believe we can match our last performance, maybe even do better,” he told PTI.

Mary Kom famously became the first Indian female boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal when she clinched gold in 2018. India picked up 61 medals at the 2022 Games, finishing fourth overall. Lovlina’s ensured medal puts the country off to a strong start this time around.

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