Lovlina Borghain thanks SAI for giving accreditation to her coach for CWG 2022 following mental harassment tweet

Lovlina Borgohain

After Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung got accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Olympic medalist boxer thanked the concerned authorities.

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote, "truly thank @ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and rapid action to Include my Coach Sandhya Gurung`s name in CWG acred. Also grateful for SAl for constant support for my training since my youth. Thank you once again to all who have truly helped me.

"Coach Sandhya Gurung on Monday told ANI that she had received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, Lovlina had taken to Twitter to say that she was mentally harassed due to the absence of her coaches including Sandhya Gurung at the Commonwealth village.

Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start on July 28. Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina won a bronze medal in the women`s welterweight category (64-69 kg). The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are being held from July 28 to August 8.