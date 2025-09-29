Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SPORTS

'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian team on its victory and lauded its unbeaten run in the tournament.

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya took a jibe at Pakistan on Monday after their defeat against the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Operation Sindoor on the games field" remark, Mandaviya wrote on X, "Lost on the border, lost in the field too."

Meanwhile, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian team on its victory and lauded its unbeaten run in the tournament.

"Congratulate Indian Cricket Team on their spectacular win over Pakistan in the nail-biting Asia Cup Final to lift the cup. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with their all-around performance. May the team continue its winning momentum to bring laurels for the country. Best wishes," Patnaik wrote on X.

The victory greetings poured in after the Indian team lifted the Asia Cup with a five-wicket win against Pakistan in a tense run-chase.

Tilak Varma's clutch knock of 69* in 53 balls and his useful half-century stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions.

India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) managed to pull the momentum back in the middle overs, as Pakistan's batting order collapsed from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 after an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game. Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, Rinku Singh hit the winning runs to seal the victory. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

