Boxing legend Mike Tyson faced off against Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated event on Friday, ultimately suffering a defeat by unanimous decision. Despite lasting eight rounds, Tyson, at 58 years old, did not perform at his peak in the ring. Nevertheless, he expressed no regrets about losing to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The lead-up to the main event captivated boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Tyson shared his thoughts on the fight, emphasizing that he harbored no regrets about stepping into the ring for what may be his final bout.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”

A record-breaking crowd of 72,300 fans packed into the iconic AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, while an additional 60 million households tuned in worldwide via the telecaster Netflix.

Despite facing health issues that nearly claimed his life in June, Tyson hinted at a possible return to the ring in the aftermath of his recent defeat.

He described the fight as a triumph of perseverance, despite facing medical challenges that led to its postponement from July. The setback occurred following a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, during which he experienced vomiting.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for."

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as a mere ulcer flare-up and remained optimistic about the possibility of facing Paul in the future.

