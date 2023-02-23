'Lord Voldemort': Netizens react to viral video of confused cricketer at T20 World Cup press meet

Photo: Instagram

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Opening pair Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt both hit 50 runs, sharing an undefeated 100-plus partnership between them. On social media, a video of the post-game press conference is doing rounds on social media.

One journalist used Zoom to ask Wolvaardt a question about England as she was responding to queries. The South African cricketer, however, appeared puzzled. Wolvaardt said, "I just don't know where you are," in response to the journalist's question about if he was audible.

As it was revealed that the reporter was asking via zoom, Wolvaardt and the rest of the audience burst into laughter. "Laura Wolvaardt was obviously bewildered," the caption for the ICC's Instagram post that included the incident's video, read.

Online users were quick to comment on the hilariously popular video, with one user writing, "I thought it was lord voldemort" as they thought the cricketer's name sounds similar to 'Lord Voldemort' from the Harry Potter book series. England cricketer Alex Hartley has also reacted to the video and commented, “Hahahahahaha this is so good!!”

At the beginning of their innings, South Africa experienced several tense situations. Impressive Bangladeshi opening bowler Marufa Akter stunned Wolvaardt with the first two deliveries of the South African innings by throwing the ball into the batter's pad. Nonetheless, the two batters eventually established their rhythm, despite British escaping a simple stumping attempt and additional catching attempt before the triumph was secured.

