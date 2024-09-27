Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Look who is holding the Indian Tricolour after historic Chess Olympiad win

Both the men's and women's teams secured first place in their respective categories, achieving a rare double victory for the nation.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

Look who is holding the Indian Tricolour after historic Chess Olympiad win
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
India's triumphant campaign at the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be remembered as one of the country's greatest sporting accomplishments. Both the men's and women's teams secured first place in their respective categories, achieving a rare double victory for the nation. As Team India's celebratory videos circulated on social media, one particular clip went viral. The video showed members of Pakistan's team holding India's flag while standing alongside the Indian team. This gesture from Pakistan's chess players has sparked a social media frenzy, eliciting reactions from both sides of the border.

Sporting competitions between India and Pakistan always attract significant attention from fans. Whether it's cricket, hockey, tennis, or other sports, spectators are captivated whenever the two countries face off on the field. Despite the strained relations between the two nations, sports have the power to transcend boundaries.

Previously, a video depicting Pakistan's hockey players holding China's flag during the Asian Champions Trophy final against India went viral on social media. The video sparked a wave of negative reactions online, unlike the recent chess incident which garnered a more positive response.

On Thursday, India's triumphant teams had the honor of meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to celebrate their success in Budapest.

During the Olympiad, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa secured crucial victories in the men's final round against Slovenia. The women's team also emerged victorious against Azerbaijan, clinching the country's second gold medal in the event.

Emphasizing India's deep-rooted connection with chess, Mandaviya stated: "By winning on the global stage, you have not only made the entire nation proud but have also honoured the legacy of our traditional heritage.

The minister said India's strength lies not just in its manpower but also in its brainpower.

"The Government of India is committed to creating an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation," he said in a release.

