Lockdown 4.0: Abhishek Verma, Babita Phogat, Anjum Moudgil welcome govt's decision reopen sports complexes, stadiums

Indian rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil, shooter Abhishek Verma and wrestler Babita Phogat on Monday welcomed the government's decision to reopen sports complexes and stadiums.

All sporting events activities including stadiums were shut in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines that will allow sports complexes and stadiums to reopen. However, spectators won't be permitted as the lockdown has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release.

Expressing their happiness with this decision, Moudgil in a statement said, "We just got the news that the stadiums will be open for the athletes to train without the spectators. I think it is a really good decision by the government for the athletes so that they can train well and keep themselves fit.

"Also, we will be making sure that all the athletes follow the protocols of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and keeping the place hygienic. This will make sure that the athletes are prepared well for any competition coming this year and also the Tokyo Olympics," she added.

Verma said that athletes will follow all the guidelines set by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"It is very good news for sports that the sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to reopen. I was trying to train at the shooting range but because of the COVID019, I was unable to do it as it was not safe to go outside and train. Whatever rules we will get from SAI or our federation, we will adhere to them and resume our training," Verma told ANI.

Wrestler Phogat also thanked the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and the Indian government.

"The government has taken a very good step keeping in mind the athletes' Olympics preparations and ave reopened stadiums. For this, I would like to thank the Indian government and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Athletes can now start their preparations for the Olympics," Phogat said.