Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, LIV vs VIL dream11, where to watch

Liverpool vs Villarreal

The second semi-final clash of the Champions League 2021-22 season will be between Liverpool and Villarreal. The latter side will be seeking to pull off another remarkable upset in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Talking about the quarter-final clashes, Jurgen Klopp's side had defeated Benfica 6-4 on aggregate, while the Yellow Submarine had sent Bayern Munich packing to make the final four.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal - Semi-final of UCL

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 29, 2022, at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Dream11 lineup:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Danjuma